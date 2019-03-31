John and Janis Metzger will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner in April.
Metzger and the former Janis Diane Syse were married March 21, 1959, in Blanchardville.
John retired from a career at General Motors. Janis retired from a career at W.S.V.H. Their family includes Julie and Craig Wall of Naperville, Illinois; David and Tamye Metzger of Richfield; and Kari Miller and her fiance, Dan Dodd, of Janesville. They also have seven grandchildren.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse