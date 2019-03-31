190331_CEL_MATZGER_ANN

John and Janis Metzger

John and Janis Metzger will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner in April.

Metzger and the former Janis Diane Syse were married March 21, 1959, in Blanchardville.

John retired from a career at General Motors. Janis retired from a career at W.S.V.H. Their family includes Julie and Craig Wall of Naperville, Illinois; David and Tamye Metzger of Richfield; and Kari Miller and her fiance, Dan Dodd, of Janesville. They also have seven grandchildren.

