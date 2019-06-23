John and Charlene Stark will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at a dinner today at KOA Camp Grounds, Hidden Valley Clubhouse. They will also celebrate with a cruise around the Hawaiian islands in fall.

Stark and the former Charlene Bauer were married June 21, 1969, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Mosinee.

John retired from a self-employed career. Charlene retired from a career at W.W. Grainger. Their family includes Kristen Stark of Janesville and the late Thomas Stark. They also have four grandchildren.