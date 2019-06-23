John and Charlene Stark will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at a dinner today at KOA Camp Grounds, Hidden Valley Clubhouse. They will also celebrate with a cruise around the Hawaiian islands in fall.

Stark and the former Charlene Bauer were married June 21, 1969, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Mosinee.

John retired from a self-employed career. Charlene retired from a career at W.W. Grainger. Their family includes Kristen Stark of Janesville and the late Thomas Stark. They also have four grandchildren.

Article comments are no longer available on GazetteXtra.

Instead, readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.

More details on the change are available here.

0
0
0
0
0