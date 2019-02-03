190203_CEL_COULTER_ANN

Judy “Pearl” Coulter and Joe “Chief” Coulter

Joe “Chief” and Judy “Pearl” Coulter will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a private family luncheon.

Coulter and the former Judith Peal Alme were married Feb. 10, 1969, in Janesville.

Joe retired from a career at Monterey Mills in Janesville. Judy retired from a career at Kerry Ingredients in Beloit. Their family includes Angie and Randy Rose of Louisville, Colorado; Charlie and Jenny Coulter of Raonoke, Indiana; Chris and Jennifer Armstrong of Verona; Jim and Melanie Coulter, Susie Potter, Tony and Julie Coulter, Carol Glynn, and Joey Coulter, all of Janesville. They also have 14 grandchildren.

