Jim and Mari Anne Wareen will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner on June 21 at the Union House in Genesee Depot, Wisconsin.

Warren and the former Mari Anne Voss were married June 6, 1959 at St. Francis de Sales Church, Lake Geneva.

Jim retired from a career in accounting and human resources at Bliss Communications Inc., Janesville. Mari Anne is a retired campus minister from Edgewood High School, Madison. Their family includes Dave and Lori Warren of Milton; Mark and Lori Warren and Paul and Sarah Warren, all of Janesville. They also have 3 grandchildren.