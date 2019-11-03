James G. and Joan M. Haney of Janesville will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Haney and the former Joan Palmer were married Nov. 8, 1969, at First Lutheran Church in Janesville. They took a belated honeymoon to Washington, D.C., and Portsmouth, Virginia, where James was previously stationed in the Navy.

James retired in 2003 from a 35-year career at General Motors and then worked 10 years at the Janesville Athletic Club. Joan previously worked at the Rock County Probate Court before becoming a stay-at-home mother.

Their family includes Tim and Sara Haney of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. They also have two grandchildren.