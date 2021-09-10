Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
James and Carole Kauss
James Gordon and Carole Ann Kauss will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.
James Kauss and the former Carole Ann Radl were married Sept. 15, 1956, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elroy.
James retired from a career at General Motors, and Carole retired from a career at the Janesville Mall.
Their family includes Kathi and Dan Braun of Janesville, Don Kauss of Loganville, and Del and Linda Kauss of St. Paul, Minnesota. They also have nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!