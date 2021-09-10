JVG_210910_CEL_KAUSS_ANN

James and Carole Kauss

James Gordon and Carole Ann Kauss will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

James Kauss and the former Carole Ann Radl were married Sept. 15, 1956, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elroy.

James retired from a career at General Motors, and Carole retired from a career at the Janesville Mall.

Their family includes Kathi and Dan Braun of Janesville, Don Kauss of Loganville, and Del and Linda Kauss of St. Paul, Minnesota. They also have nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

