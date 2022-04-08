JVG_220408_CEL_ELGAS_ANN

James and Betty Elgas

James and Betty Elgas will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 9 with friends on a cruise.

James Elgas and Betty Dabel were married April 8, 1972, in Jefferson.

James retired from a career as a forklift driver. Betty is also retired from a career as an assembler. Their family includes Linda Elgas and Peter and Diane Elgas. They also have three grandchildren.

