Anniversary: James and Betty Elgas, 50 years Apr 8, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email James and Betty Elgas SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James and Betty Elgas will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 9 with friends on a cruise.James Elgas and Betty Dabel were married April 8, 1972, in Jefferson.James retired from a career as a forklift driver. Betty is also retired from a career as an assembler. Their family includes Linda Elgas and Peter and Diane Elgas. They also have three grandchildren. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville Kohl's store still closed days after fire; court proceedings in case expected this week Police: Three minors arrested for arson after fire at Janesville Kohl’s Local Freedom Fest canceled for 2022, likely beyond Janesville's Kohl's could be closed for weeks after inventory damaged in fire, mall manager says State: Contagious bird flu found in Rock County backyard flock Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form