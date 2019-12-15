Jacob and Jeanette Koele will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with family.

Koele and the former Jeanette Kitzman were married Dec. 18, 1959, at Pella Lutheran Church, Clinton.

Jacob retired from a career in the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Jeanette retired from the Bank of Milton. Their family includes Kimberly Johnson of Milton, Chris Koele and his friend Pam of Prescott, and Dan and Dianna Koele of Hartsville, South Carolina. They also have nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.