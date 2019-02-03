Scott and Jackie Geller will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with family at a later date.
Geller and the former Jackie Uglow were married Feb. 7, 1959, at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville.
Scott is retired from a career at General Motors in Janesville. Jackie is retired from a career at Sentry Foods in Janesville. Their family includes Ken and Katrina Geller, Tracie and Bob Connell, and Kim and Kent Write, all of Janesville. They also have 3 grandchildren.
