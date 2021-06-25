Henry and Marion Malo will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at a later date.
Malo and the former Marion Lui were married June 23, 1951, at St. Joseph’s in Racine.
Henry retired from a career at Bell Telephone Laboratories in Naperville, Illinois. Marion retired as the owner of a RE/MAX Realtor office in Geneva, Illinois.
Their family includes Deborah Ellison of London, Ontario, Canada; Karen and David Koppein of Whitewater; Michael and Maria Malo of Plantation, Florida; Steven Malo of La Salle, Illinois; and Victoria and David Terrinoni of Normal, Illinois. They also have 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren with one on the way.