50 years
Harold and Karen Hawkins
BELOIT—Harold and Karen Hawkins celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Hawkins and the former Karen Lee Franks were married Oct. 19, 1968, in Beloit.
Harold retired from a career at General Motors. Karen retired from a career at Generac, Whitewater. Their family includes Tricia Sprague of Rockford, Illinois; Suzette Rames and Justin Hawkins, both of Beloit. They also have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
