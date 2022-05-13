JVG_220513_CEL_VONALLMEN_ANN

Hans and Jill von Allmen

Hans and Jill von Allmen celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary April 22.

Hans von Allmen and Jill Trine were married April 22, 1972, at Cargill Methodist Church in Janesville.

Hans is retired from Regal Beloit Corp. and Jill from KinderCare Learning Centers in Janesville. Their family includes Erika and Nathan Chow of Wales. They also have two grandchildren.

