Anniversary: Hans and Jill von Allmen, April 22 May 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hans and Jill von Allmen SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hans and Jill von Allmen celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary April 22.Hans von Allmen and Jill Trine were married April 22, 1972, at Cargill Methodist Church in Janesville.Hans is retired from Regal Beloit Corp. and Jill from KinderCare Learning Centers in Janesville. Their family includes Erika and Nathan Chow of Wales. They also have two grandchildren. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Cozy Inn, Janesville's mainstay Chinese restaurant, marks 100 years in business in 2022 Mercyhealth's Janesville trauma center to be downgraded; system shelves local MD-1 emergency response unit Parker High School’s Megan Ehle to compete at national forensics competition Memorial Day weekend Janesville School District hires first districtwide athletic director since 2009 Fresh lavender, kettle corn and a guy with a pet iguana: Janesville's downtown farmers market returns Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form