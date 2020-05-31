Greg and Sherry Tanko will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a party with friends and relatives at a later date.
Tanko and the former Sherry Keto met in college in 1966. They were married in 1970 in Menomonee Falls.
Greg retired from a career as a high school technical education teacher at Craig High School in Janesville. Sherry retired from a career as a high school counselor at Beloit Memorial High School in Beloit. Their family includes Jeff Tanko of Janesville and Kevin Tanko of Chicago, Illinois.