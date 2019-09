Greg and Joanne Becker will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Hawaii.

Becker and the former Joanne Tienor were married Sept. 6, 1969, in Manitowoc.

Greg retired from employment at LeMans Corp. in Janesville. Joanne retired from a career as an employment officer at the Wisconsin Job Center in Janesville. Their family includes Jeff and Jesse Becker of Janesville. They also have one granddaughter.