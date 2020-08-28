Gordon and Joann C. Reed will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with family at a later date.
Reed and the former Joann Welton were married Sept. 3, 1960, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.
Gordon retired after 40 years in the materials department at General Motors. Joann retired after 26 years as the bakery manager at Sentry Foods and 13 years at the Rock County Treasurer’s Office.
Their family includes Diana and Rick Curless and Cindi and Joe Brazil, all of Janesville. They also have five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.