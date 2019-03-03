George and Shirley Barlass of Janesville are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.
The Barlasses were married March 6, 1954, at Congregational Church, Whitewater.
George and Shirley are both retired farmers. Their family includes Scott and Janeen Barlass of Brooklyn, Gordon and Michelle Barlass, and Nancy and Tom Arndt, all of Janesville. They also have 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and are expecting a 12th great-grandchild.
