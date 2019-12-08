Gary and Nancy Beyer will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at the Fireside Dinner Theatre with family. They also celebrated with a trip to the South Pacific.

Beyer and the former Nancy Richmond were married Dec. 13, 1969.

Gary retired from a career as an X-ray technologist at Dean Medical. Nancy retired from a career as a laboratory technologist at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. Their family includes Daryck and Angela Beyer of Cudahy and Bethany and Duane Severson of Evansville. They also have two grandchildren.