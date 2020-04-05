200405_CEL_FINLEY_ANN

Gary and Maureen Finley

Gary and Maureen “Mo” Finley celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

Gary and Maureen were married March 29, 1980, in Walworth.

Their family includes Stacey and Corey Noltner of North Freedom. The couple also have three grandchildren.

0
0
0
0
0