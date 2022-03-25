Anniversary: Gary and Donna Johnson, 60 years Mar 25, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gary and Donna Johnson SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gary and Donna Johnson will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.Johnson and the former Donna Jean Kinderman were married April 7, 1962, in Cleghorn.Both Gary and Donna are retired. Their family includes Bruce Johnson of Janesville and Tammy Jacowski of Mount Pleasant. They also have four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Chili's plans restaurant on Janesville lot that used to house a Perkins Janesville housing demand expected to skyrocket Janesville picks three superintendent finalists, all from Wisconsin districts Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office releases names of two people killed in town of Albion crash City of Janesville applying for state grant to help build new west-side pedestrian trails Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form