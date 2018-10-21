35 years
Doug and Wanda Keating
JANESVILLE—Doug and Wanda Keating will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary with a trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Keating and the former Wanda Bruce were married Oct. 22, 1983.
Doug is a retired facility supervisor for Rock County. Wanda is employed at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Their family includes Nicholas Keating of Beloit and Matthew and Helena Keating of Meridian, Idaho. They also have one grandchild.
