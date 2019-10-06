Donald and Theresa Hiemstra will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house hosted by their children from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Delavan Christian Reformed Church fellowship hall, 850 Oak St., Delavan. A program will follow the open house. The family requests no gifts.

Hiemstra and the former Theresa Nieuwenhuis were married Oct. 24, 1969, at Delavan Christian Reformed Church.

Don served in the U.S. Army from 1967-69 and served one year in Vietnam. He worked at Pentair for 43 years and retired in 2012. Theresa is employed cleaning homes and offices. Their family includes Allyn and Terri Hackett, Donnie and Teresa Hiemstra, Jeff and Silvia Hiemstra, and Randy and Amy Martin, all of Delavan. They also have six grandchildren.