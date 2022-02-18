JVG_220218_CEL_BRUNHOEFER_ANN

Donald and Linda Brunhoefer Jr.

Donald and Linda Brunhoefer Jr. will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family on Feb. 19 at the Duck Inn.

Donald Brunhoefer Jr. and Linda Ames were married Feb. 19, 1972, in Janesville.

Donald retired from a career at the United States Postal Services. Linda is a retired house cleaner.

Their family includes Michelle Clark of Janesville and Shannon and Andy Campbell of Pewaukee. They also have three grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you