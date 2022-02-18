Anniversary: Donald and Linda Brunhoefer, Jr., 50 years Feb 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Donald and Linda Brunhoefer Jr. SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donald and Linda Brunhoefer Jr. will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family on Feb. 19 at the Duck Inn.Donald Brunhoefer Jr. and Linda Ames were married Feb. 19, 1972, in Janesville.Donald retired from a career at the United States Postal Services. Linda is a retired house cleaner.Their family includes Michelle Clark of Janesville and Shannon and Andy Campbell of Pewaukee. They also have three grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Evansville man killed in car crash Friday night Man killed in Friday crash near Janesville was Kevin Olson, an auto racing champion and hall of famer Food trucking company wants to build transit, cold-storage site near I-90/39-Milton Avenue interchange Former president of Rock County Rifle and Pistol Club charged in shooting incident Death notices for Feb. 14, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form