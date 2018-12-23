JANESVILLE—Dennis James and Gena Schachtschneider will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary.
Dennis and Gena were married Dec. 29, 1978, in St. John Vianney Church during a record-setting snowstorm. The Rev. H. Jungbluth officiated at the wedding.
Dennis is retired as an online course developer from Madison Area Technical College. Gena is retired as a registered nurse from Madison Area Technical College. Their family includes Benjamin James of Stoughton and Adam and Jee James, currently stationed in Washington, D.C. They also have one grandchild.
