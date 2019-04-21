Dennis and Pam Noggle will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a renewal of vows at Central Christian Church, Beloit, and a party at a later date.

Noggle and the former Pamela A. McKeon were married April 21, 1969, in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Dennis retired from the military and a career at General Motors. Pam is a retired caregiver. Their family includes Todd Noggle of DePere, Michelle Bly and Jeanette Pryor, both of Janesville. They also have 13 grandchildren.