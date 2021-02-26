DaLee and Phyllis Applebee celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Applebee and the former Phyllis Peterson were married Feb. 4, 1956, at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.
DaLee retired from a career at General Motors and Phyllis from a career at Milton Data. Their family includes Annette and Jerry Harrington of Madison, Kimberly and Doug of Milwaukee, and Lisa and Dan Butcher, Steven and Theresa, and Jana and Greg Baumberger, all of Evansville. They also have 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.