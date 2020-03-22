Calvin and Joan Logterman will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.
Logterman and the former Joan Coehoorn were married March 24, 1950, in Clinton.
Calvin retired from a career at Beloit Corporation. Joan retired from a career as a secretary at Clinton Middle School. The family includes Gary and Karen Logterman of Charlotte, North Carolina; Diane and the late Wayne Boss of Ackworth, Georgia; and Ellen and the late David Logterman of Rockford, Illinois. They also have eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.