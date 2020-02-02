Robert and Sandee Lyke will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.
Lyke and the former Sandee Bieck were married Feb. 6, 1960, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dubuque, Iowa.
Bob retired from a career at General Motors. Both he and Sandee retired from farming on the family farm, Sandee’s Homestead.
Their family includes the late Gail and Larry Anderson of Albany, Dan and Denise Lyke of Edgerton and Renee Lyke and Brian Gary of Janesville. They also have four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.