Bob and Mary Frei will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an anniversary Mass on Saturday, June 19 at St. John Vianney Parish in Janesville. A family celebration will be held when it is safe to gather together.
Frei and the former Mary Botsford were married June 19, 1971, at St. John Vianney in Janesville.
Bob retired from a career as a maintenance mechanic at Morgan Corporation. Mary is a retired administrative assistant. Their family includes Michael Frei; Lisa and Michael Gill, all of Melbourne, Florida; and Steven and Robin Frei of Antigo. They also have six grandchildren.