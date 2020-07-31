Bill and Kathy McRoberts will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family in Pine Junction, Colorado.
McRoberts and the former Kathy Clark were married Aug. 1, 1970, at the Church by the Side of the Road in Rockton, Illinois.
Bill retired from a career as a shift commander at Janesville Fire Department. Kathy is a retired customer service representative from Grainger.
Their family includes Adam McRoberts and his fiancee, Beth Chamber, of Boulder, Colorado, and Ronny and Amber Huckabee of Houston, Texas. They also have one grandchild.