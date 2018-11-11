50 years
Bill and Donna Pember
MILTON—Bill and Donna (Herman) Pember celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at Janesville Country Club and a Hawaiian vacation.
Bill retired as president of Putnam County Federal Credit Union in Florida. Donna retired from a career in administration at a community college in Florida. Their family includes Richard and Lisa Pember of Janesville and Patrick and Angela Pember of Boozhoo, Minnesota. They also have nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse