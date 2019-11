Bill and Cindy Stout will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Stout and the former Cindy Finley were married Nov. 15, 1969, at United Methodist Church in Madison.

Bill retired from a career as a claims adjuster at Ohio Casualty Insurance Company. Cindy is employed at Marklein Builders. Their family includes Jason and Karen Stout of Janesville and David and Julie Stout of Williams Bay. They also have five grandchildren.