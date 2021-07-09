Beverly and Bernard Hookstead celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary at a small gathering with their children.
The couple met in high school in New Ulm, Minnesota. After dating for six years, they married on June 16, 1956, in Bonduel.
Both Beverly and Bernard operated the Hookstead farm in Milton for 64 years.
Their family includes Bob and Lori Hookstead and Bart Hookstead, all of Milton, Rachel and Jim Zock of Montgomery, New York, and the late Roxann Fairbert. They also have 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.