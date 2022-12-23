JVG_221223_CEL_HALKEY_ANN

Beverly and Allan Halkey

Beverly and Allan Halkey of Janesville will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

The couple met in Milwaukee and married Dec. 23, 1972, at St. John’s Cathedral, Milwaukee. Monsignor Francis Beres officiated the wedding.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you