Beverly and Allan Halkey of Janesville will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.The couple met in Milwaukee and married Dec. 23, 1972, at St. John's Cathedral, Milwaukee. Monsignor Francis Beres officiated the wedding.Beverly is a retired dental office manager, and Allan is a retired school counselor.Their family includes Jennifer and Dana Chamberlain of Leesburg, Virginia, and Allison and Travis Mancl of Cottage Grove. They also have one granddaughter.