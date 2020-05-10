Arthur and Suzanne Baldock recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Baldock and the former Suzanne M. Strelcheck were married May 9, 1970, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Janesville. They met while working at Parker Pen, where Arthur was an apprentice toolmaker and Sue was a receptionist.
The couple’s family includes Shawn Baldock of Janesville; Michelle Baldock of Boston, Massachusetts; Shannon and Amber Baldock of Rose Hill, Iowa; and Nicole and Sean Francey of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.