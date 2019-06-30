Arthur R. Clark and Sharon L. Clark will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary with family.
Clark and the former Sharon Coleman were married July 11th, 1964, at St. Patrick’s Church.
Arthur retired from the United State Navy and Air Force in 1982. He is also retired from a more than 25 years as a skilled trades supervisor and electrician at General Motors in 2008. Sharon is currently employed as an officer manager at Janesville Comfort Shoppe. Their family includes four children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with another two on the way.