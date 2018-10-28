181028_CEL_TOMASZEWSKI_CEL
JANESVILLE—Anthony and Patricia Tomaszewski will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Nov. 3.

Tomaszewski and the former Patricia Smith were married Nov. 1, 1958 in Sayreville, New Jersey.

Anthony and Patricia are both retired. Their family includes Anthony and Kristine Tomaszewski, Mark and Mary Tomaszewski, Matthew and Sue Tomaszewski, Kenneth and Stacy Tomaszewski, all of Janesville; and Charles and Linda Tomaszewski of Cassville. They also have 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

