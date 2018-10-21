60 years
Anthony and Nancy Ceranski
JANESVILLE—Anthony “Tony” and Nancy Ceranski will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at Prime Quarter with a family dinner.
Ceranski and the former Nancy Polster were married Oct. 22, 1958, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Stratford.
Tony retired from a career at General Motors. Nancy retired from a career at Parker Pen. Their family includes Kevin and Jean Ceranski, Sandy and Steve Gelbach and Cindy Ceranski, all of Janesville; and Roxanne Braun of San Diego, California. They also have eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
