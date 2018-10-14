50 years
Andrea and Harley Wredberg
JANESVILLE—Andrea and Harley Wredberg will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Ding-A-Ling Supper Club in Hanover.
Wredberg and the former Andrea Tamblingson were married Oct. 19, 1968, in Edgerton.
Andrea is retired from a career at Nowlan & Mouat Law in Janesville. Harley is retired from a career at General Motors, Janesville, and is employed as a part-time shuttle driver at Fagan Chevrolet. Their family includes Jennifer Williams and Blake Amerpohl of Janesville and Lisa and Scott Reynolds of Milton. They also have four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse