Albert Clay Bennett and Nancy Hansen-Bennett marked their 60th wedding anniversary. A celebration is planned at a later date at Cargill United Methodist Church in Janesville.
Bennett and the former Nancy Jean Hansen were married June 30, 1961, at First Congregational Church in Wauwatosa.
Albert retired from a career in the City of Janesville Fire Department. Nancy retired from a career at United Cerebral Palsy in Janesville. The couple also volunteer at ECHO. Their family includes Charles and Michelle Bennett of Janesville, Jennifer and John Leto of Wind Lake and the Rev. Krystal and Eric Goodger of Cottage Grove. They also have seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.