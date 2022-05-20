Anniversary: Alan and Flo Siljenberg, May 29 May 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Alan and Flo Siljenberg SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alan and Flo Siljenberg will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary on May 22 with a small reception with friends at Roxbury Church in Janesville.Alan Siljenberg and Flo Perry were married May 29, 1977, at Olbrich Gardens in Madison.Alan is a retired truck driver and Flo is a retired clerical worker. Their family includes Debbie Beyler of Janesville. They also have one grandchild. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now U.S. DOJ sues Janesville rental property owners for ‘severe’ sexual harassment of tenants Nineteen Janesville teachers to retire this year, taking more than 500 years of experience with them One dead in two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 11, sheriff's office says Fire reported Thursday night at a business on Janesville's east side Medical Examiner: Monroe man, 33, identified as person killed in Highway 11 crash Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form