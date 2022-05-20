JVG_220520_CEL_SILJENBERG_ANN.jpg

Alan and Flo Siljenberg

Alan and Flo Siljenberg will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary on May 22 with a small reception with friends at Roxbury Church in Janesville.

Alan Siljenberg and Flo Perry were married May 29, 1977, at Olbrich Gardens in Madison.

Alan is a retired truck driver and Flo is a retired clerical worker. Their family includes Debbie Beyler of Janesville. They also have one grandchild.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you