SAN FRANCISCO
With veteran lefty Brett Anderson recovering from a slight hip issue that forced him from his previous start, the Milwaukee Brewers will start him Wednesday night against San Francisco and save Freddy Peralta’s return for this weekend at home against St. Louis.
The Brewers defeated the San Francisco Giants Monday night, 3-1.
Anderson, 33, exited the game Thursday against Cincinnati in the fifth inning with right hip discomfort after trying to chase down an infield hit by Reds outfielder Tyler Naquin. The Brewers lost that game, 5-1, with three runs being charged to Anderson.
“Just kind of tweaked my leg-hamstring-hip-groin area, just being a non-athlete,” Anderson said after that game.
“It’s kind of frustrating/embarrassing, but it is what it is.”
It has been that kind of a season for Anderson, who missed time on the injured list with hamstring and knee problems.
He is 4-8 with a 4.27 ERA in 20 outings, while covering only 86⅓ innings.
Asked when he knew Anderson would not have to miss a turn, manager Craig Counsell said, “We gave it two days (to be sure he was OK).”
Peralta exited his last start on Aug. 18 in St. Louis with right shoulder inflammation and went on the injured list the next day. He was placed on a strengthening program, followed by bullpen sessions in preparation to return to the rotation.
Peralta had his last scheduled bullpen session Monday afternoon and if he responds well, Counsell said he will return to the rotation Friday at home against St. Louis.
Shortstop Willy Adames was out of the starting lineup for the opener against the Giants on Monday after serving as the DH in the last two games in Minnesota, but Counsell said that was the plan as Adames continues his recovery from a quadriceps strain.
“He hasn’t taken ground balls in a week so we’ll get him on the field today,” Counsell said.
“He’ll have kind of a full workout day. He’ll run again today and the expectation is he’ll be at shortstop again (Tuesday). When we put this together, this was the expectation of how we would kind of run this.”
Giants navigating COVID-19 outbreakThe Giants have been hit by a COVID-19 outbreak that sidelined the pitchers who were supposed to start against the Brewers in the first two games of the series—Johnny Cueto and Alex Wood. They opted to go with reliever Jose Alvarez first out of the chute Monday night but did not list a starter for Tuesday.
The Brewers know what the Giants are dealing with after seeing nine players go on the COVID-19 list over a 12-day period in late July and early August.