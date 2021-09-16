GREEN BAY
If anyone can make a defense look stupid in a season opener, it’s Sean Payton.
Give him six months to prepare for a team and he will break every tendency he’s had in 15-plus years as New Orleans Saints head coach.
But, while it’s fair to say the Green Bay Packers’ defense shouldn’t be judged on one performance against one of the brightest offensive minds in football, it doesn’t mean that a shakeup isn’t called for from Packers coach Matt LaFleur, defensive coordinator Joe Barry and anybody else who had a hand in the defensive game-planning for Sunday’s 38-3 drubbing against the Saints in Jacksonville, Florida.
It’s Barry’s responsibility to figure out what went wrong and fix it, but something that should have had his antennae up all through training camp was a lack of chemistry in the secondary before he got here.
Maybe it didn’t show in the 14 training camp practices—10 of which were conducted in full pads—but there are several years of tape serving as evidence of that—dating to the Dom Capers era, when the passing defense ranked 31st and 23rd in his final two seasons.
Under Mike Pettine, the pass defense rankings were much better (12th in ’18, 14th in ’19 and seventh in ’20), but some of that was a reflection of a good pass rush—particularly in ’19 and ’20, when the Packers ranked 12th and eighth, respectively, in sacks per pass attempt.
LaFleur retained all of Pettine’s position coaches, so he should have plenty of intel on the strengths and weaknesses of the 10 returning starters as well as several key backups. But he’s also facing the prospect that there are preestablished evaluations from that group that aren’t in line with what he needs in his system.
Or maybe he’s the one who misread where the players fit.
There’s no need to panic after one week, but if Barry isn’t already contemplating putting rookie Eric Stokes in the lineup ahead of Kevin King, using safety Darnell Savage in the nickel slot or “star” position, letting Chandon Sullivan move around from safety to corner to “star” and matching Jaire Alexander on the other team’s best receiver, he’s making a mistake.
Secondary struggle
Something wasn’t right with the way the secondary reacted to several stressful but manageable situations against the Saints.
Savage had a rough game, missing a tackle on running back Alvin Kamara that allowed him to score on a 3-yard shovel pass in the first quarter and not communicating with Sullivan to cover receiver Chris Hogan on his 10-yard touchdown catch that made it 24-3 in the third quarter.
Savage did have an interception that was nullified by outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith’s questionable roughing-the-passer call, but what that showed is that he needs to be closer to the ball. He played the slot in college and has the speed to play man-to-man in the middle of the field. So why not use him that way?
Having him play the deep half doesn’t seem like a good use of his talent.
Sullivan gets a bad rap sometimes for getting beat in the slot, but the Packers recognized that he’s a good all-around player who knows the game, and they showed how much they value him by making a $2.133 million tender offer in the offseason. He has played safety before, and there’s no reason he couldn’t be a wild card who moves around and plays wherever he matches up best that particular week.
He certainly appears able to play the slot in the dime package and safety in the nickel, or outside corner in the nickel when Alexander or someone else plays the slot.
King missed the first three weeks of 11-on-11 drills with a hamstring injury and didn’t play in any of the preseason games, so it stands that he might not have been at his best in Week 1. But it was shocking to see how poorly he did against the speed of receiver Deonte Harris on a 17-yard out and a 55-yard touchdown.
King gave Harris a cushion and still got turned around on the out route. On the deep ball, he either had the out route in his head or just lost track of whom he was up against because he tried to mirror Harris and was left in the dust. The ball was thrown inside the numbers and there was no way safety Henry Black could get over to defend that pass, so it was King’s play to make.
Start Stokes, not King
If there’s one thing the Packers know they have with Stokes, it’s the ability to run down fast receivers. So if this is the best King can do, the Packers need to consider putting the rookie in the starting lineup soon. Passing game coordinator Jerry Gray surprised a lot of people the week before the Saints game saying that Stokes would get on the field soon—and he didn’t lie.
Stokes played in the dime package and then replaced King in garbage time. He wasn’t tested much, but on a third-down crossing route to tight end Adam Trautman, he made up ground so fast that Trautman appeared surprised Stokes was on his shoulder and dropped the pass.
A year ago, the Packers were forced to play undrafted rookie Krys Barnes at inside linebacker because of an injury to another rookie, Kamal Martin, and like Stokes, he made an eye-grabbing play in the opener that led the coaches to believe he was for real. Barnes said the play gave him a ton of confidence and he thought Stokes’ pass breakup would help his, too.
“It’s definitely a confidence booster getting that play, your first tackle or first pass break or whatever it might be,” Barnes said. “But for a guy like Stokes, it’s seemed like he’s very level-headed. He comes into work every day the same. He’s always talking to Jaire, talking to Kevin, just trying to learn as much as he can about this game.
“He’s made some good plays for us. And there’ll be some more good plays to come.”
Opponents are watching
King deserves a chance to redeem himself, but the goal should be for Stokes to be starting at least by midseason. Alexander and Savage, both first-round picks, also started immediately and there’s no reason Stokes shouldn’t be a big part of this defense very soon.
As for Alexander, the Packers didn’t need him to match up against one of the Saints’ receivers because Michael Thomas, their star, is on injured reserve. But Alexander is a supreme talent and Barry must figure out a way to use him like he would Smith, who moves around on third downs so he’s in the best position to affect the offense.
It was just one game and it was against a brilliant game-planner and play-caller, but things sure looked familiar in the back end of this defense. It’s imperative for Barry to figure out if he has the right players in the right spots and get this secondary functioning as one.
There are a bunch of other talented offensive minds on the Packers’ schedule who can’t wait to do what Payton did.