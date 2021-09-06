GREEN BAY
Going into the 2021 season, the Green Bay Packers have convinced themselves they have something special in quarterback Jordan Love.
They have come to this conclusion because there is so much on the line with the 2020 first-round pick and not because there is a preponderance of evidence that he is the real deal.
There is a lot you can learn about a quarterback over 60 regular-season and 28 training camp practices, which is exactly the number Love has taken part in during his 16 months with the club. He missed out on in-person, offseason workouts during his rookie season because of COVID-19 but received starter’s attention this offseason while Aaron Rodgers boycotted workouts during his feud with general manager Brian Gutekunst.
But there is no way the Packers can say for sure that Love is headed for stardom based on the recently concluded training camp, which included 14 practices (he missed four due to a right rotator-cuff strain) and two exhibition games (he missed one for the same reason).
He threw roughly 200 passes in 11-on-11 action and completed just over 60% of them based on game totals and passing statistics PackersNews compiled during training camp. He threw six interceptions and completed eight touchdown passes, although the latter isn’t that revealing since most training camp work is situational and not aimed at moving the ball down the field.
There was nothing extraordinary with his work in 2-minute drills—although he threw touchdown passes of 47 and 41 yards—and he converted only about 40% of his third-down throws.
In many ways, Love looked like the guy the Packers should expect after a truncated rookie season and just two games and one full practice of live action. He displays a calm demeanor, a strong arm and good athletic ability, but he’s all about potential at this stage of his career.
It will be critical for the coaches to continue to focus on his footwork and willingness to drive the ball down the field.
“The most important thing for any young quarterback, especially for ‘J,’ is the footwork,” Rodgers said. “And when he throws a ball on time, he’s a very accurate quarterback. You know if there’s any type of clutter with progression, or read or whatever, for any of us, any quarterback, when you’re not throwing the ball in rhythm, it becomes more difficult to be accurate and be effective.
“He just needs to trust his footwork and go out and play in rhythm.”
If there was one noticeable weakness in Love’s game, it was throwing the deep ball. He completed very few of them in practice and the ones he did were usually to players who were wide open. More often, the balls were underthrown with too much air under them, perhaps the grounds for coach Matt LaFleur saying that he really wanted to see Love “let it rip” more often.
His longest of 24 completions in the games was 34 yards, a seam route to tight end Jace Sternberger against Houston. His worst deep attempt was an ill-advised, falling-to-the-ground heave to the end zone that Buffalo safety Micah Hyde easily picked off.
Another area of weakness was third down. He connected on some sizable gains, but in the games just four of his 11 third-down passes resulted in first downs.