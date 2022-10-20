Things are back to normal for the UW-Whitewater football team.
After an unusual early schedule that featured trips to Minnesota and Georgia, a game against the defending NCAA Division III champions, four road games in the first five weeks, and a Friday night game, the Warhawks are headed to WIAC foe UW-Platteville for a Saturday afternoon game this week.
And one other piece of normalcy: the Warhawks are in first place in the WIAC.
Thanks to Platteville’s 21-14 victory over UW-River Falls last Saturday, the Warhawks are alone atop the conference with a 3-0 record. Platteville, La Crosse, River Falls and Stout are all second at 2-1.
The Warhawks have defeated La Crosse, have Platteville on Saturday, will host River Falls next Saturday and will travel to Menomonie on Nov. 5.
Victories in the next three weeks would clinch the conference title.
Warhawk coach Kevin Bullis said he likes where his team is at coming off its 17-3 victory over Oshkosh at Perkins Stadium last Friday night before a WIAC-record crowd of more than 18,000.
“We continue to run the ball well,” Bullis said. “We knew Oshkosh was going to force that issue, and they put eight people in coverage.
“So we had to run the ball well, and we did,” Bullis said. “And for our defense to hold Oshkosh to no touchdowns was fantastic. So we have to carry that momentum into this week.”
The Pioneers are 2-1 in the WIAC and 3-3 overall. They have defeated Stevens Point and River Falls in their last two games after losing to Hardin-Simmons (Texas) 41-0 and Oshkosh 46-7 the previous two games.
“Everything centers on their defense,” Bullis said. “Their offense does a good job of not turning over the ball. When you have that combination, it gives you a chance to win.”
Platteville averages just 13.7 points a game while allowing an average of 22.3. The Warhawks are averaging 25.2 points a game and allowing an average of 18.2.
The Pioneers’ Sean McMillan, a senior defensive back out of Turner High, earned WIAC Defensive Player of the Week honors. McMillan had eight tackles, a sack and an interception in the win over River Falls last week. Platteville held the Falcons to season-lows in plays, total yards and points.
Jalen Edmundson and Tamir Thomas have led the Warhawks’ ground game. Edmundson ranks fifth in the WIAC averaging 56.5 yards rushing per game. Thomas is sixth at 48.3 yards.
Whitewater senior quarterback Evan Lewandowski leads the WIAC in yards passing per game at 245.2.
Three of his receivers rank in the top-10 in average yards gained per game. Steven Hein is first at 75 yards, Tyler Holte is third at 68.3, and Tommy Coates in ninth at 55.2. Holte’s 34 receptions tops the WIAC.