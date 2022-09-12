Old School Farmstead owner Kirby Bivans takes a cutting from one the family’s lavender rows while out in a field containing multiple varieties behind their home recently in Allen’s Grove. In addition to selling the plant, Old School Farmstead creates and sells a variety of lavender items including lip balm, candles, soaps, extract and simple syrup.
After cutting some lavender, Old School Farmstead owner Kirby Bivans examines his Flow Hive, a beehive designed to allow honey to be extracted simply by turning a knob. The hive is positioned nearby their lavender fields.
After cutting some lavender, Old School Farmstead owner Kirby Bivans extracts honey from his Flow Hive, a beehive designed to allow honey to be extracted simply by turning a knob. The hive is positioned nearby their lavender fields.
Kirby and Tonya Bivans first started growing lavender on their farm in Allens Grove to address their mosquito problem, they weren’t thinking about starting a business. The couple would walk their young daughter to the bus stop in a cloud of mosquitoes and wanted to try and change that.
“We started reading up on some types of plants and things we can plant around to help mitigate that a little bit,” Kirby Bivans said. “Lavender was something we both liked anyways. We started off with just a few plants and did not really know what we were dealing with a couple years later that what four turned into 4,000.”
The couple decided to buy more land behind their property to expand and grow more lavender. The Bivans did not envision themselves becoming farms or anything, it just naturally evolved into a lavender-based business they call Old School Farmstead Lavender Field & Emporium. The “Old School Farmstead” is named after their house which used to be an old school.
The Bivans quickly realized that growing lavender isn’t a simple process. During their first harvest they ended up getting 4000 plants from their first harvest, which they didn’t expect at all. Most of the lavender was from bare root plants.
“Those bare root plants were already one year old before we got them and they were in winter dormancy, extremely labor intensive to plant those and not a very high success rate in large quantities which we learned right so we probably won’t be doing that again,” Bivans said.
Last year’s Corn Fest in Elkhorn was the first pop-up market the couple went to with some of their products which include dried and fresh bundles of lavender, and their homemade lavender syrup. This past year, 2022, has been a busy season for Old School Homestead as they’ve participated in many nearby markets including Oktoberfest, Janesville Farmers Market, and other local markets.
This past summer the couple went to 3 to 4 markets a week.
“We developed a following of some customers transferred over into the summer market and what not,” Bivans said. You see a lot of them on a regular basis and they have their favorite things.”
Old School Homestead has about nine different varieties of lavender. Some are better for bundles than others, Bivans explained. All types have different tastes and smells as well.
“You’ll have them through your essential oils, there’s differences between all of them, most of what you see commercially, like through Amazon if you’re not even getting the real thing it’s a very unregulated industry,” he said. “There’s a lot of fake stuff out there or diluted things that you would buy most of the big commercial distillers with some exceptions but it’s a hybrid lavender.”
Bivans explains that the English lavender has a sweeter smell and has more medicinal properties in the plant than other types of lavender. The couple’s favorite lavender plant for long stem dried bundles is a variety called phenomenal. There’s also a patented variety called sensational that the Bivans use to make their syrups.
On their farm, the couple have rows about 300 feet long of lavender and have about 100 plants in every row.
“Once you dry them, you can get the buds off the stems and the sifting process basically and kind of clean them up and then you can cook with them. Some people will chop them up real fine when they’re fresh. We don’t personally but it’s not unheard of.”
The Bivans hope to expand their farm to a full 10 acres. They are part of the United States Lavender Growers Association and talk with people in that community for advice on expanding their crop.
Old School Farmstead currently has a wide variety of products on their website including candles, simple syrup, dried and fresh bundles, soaps, sugar scrubs, toilet spray and more.
“The simple syrup is by far the best followed by the linen mist and the foaming hand soap,” he said. “We have a variety of soaps so maybe those combined would be stopped or something but candles are picking up steam too.”
The couple recently won second place at the Wisconsin State Fair for their simple syrup in the “Mix It Up” category. They hope to expand more and add a small store on their property where they can sell their products. Tonya adds she wants it to look like an “old-time general store.”
For now, the couple are participating in multiple local markets and pop-ups. All their products are available online at their site, oldschoolfarmstead.com.