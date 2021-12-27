LAS VEGAS
Paul Chryst acknowledged recently that many of his University of Wisconsin football players needed time away to recover after a grueling regular season.
Several players agreed.
Freshman tailback Braelon Allen is one player who appears to have benefited from some time away after the regular-season finale against Minnesota.
“With the downtime after the game I was able to take some time to rest and recover and start easing back into practice,” Allen said. “It has been good for my body, mentally … everything.”
Like many of his teammates, Allen isn’t always comfortable talking about injuries.
After a television crew reported during UW’s 52-3 victory over Rutgers on Nov. 6 that Allen had been injured during practice, the freshman downplayed the report and said he was fine.
Allen acknowledged recently, however, that he felt worn down late in the season.
“I really didn’t have one thing that was bothering me,” he said. “It was my legs in general. I rolled my ankle a couple times. At one point it was my foot … my shins. Literally, it was my lower body.”
Allen didn’t carry the ball in the opener against Penn State and didn’t play against Notre Dame because of a concussion suffered in practice. He still finished the regular season with 1,109 yards and 12 touchdowns in 157 carries, an average of 7.1 yards per carry.
Beginning with a 131-yard performance at Illinois, Allen has broken the 100-yard mark in seven consecutive games.
During that seven-game run, he carried 128 times for 1,013 yards, an average of 7.9 yards per carry. However, there were times against Rutgers and Northwestern when Allen appeared to be moving gingerly.
He rushed 22 times for 228 yards and three touchdowns against Nebraska.
But his running appeared labored and he didn’t cut well in the regular-season finale at Minnesota. The Gophers shut down Allen, who finished with 47 yards on 17 carries, and upset UW, 23-13.
The sting of losing Paul Bunyan’s Axe still hasn’t worn off.
“Obviously, mentally it hurts,” Allen said. “The Axe is one of the biggest games of the year for both teams. It stings not having it back here.
“It is something you look forward to next year. I’m excited to have that opportunity again.”
Allen acknowledged he also learned more about taking care of his body—before and after practice, and after games. Reporters waited to speak to Allen long after the conclusion of a recent practice because he was doing yoga.
“It is mandatory,” he said of rehab. “It’s not something you can do now and then. You have to do it and stay on top of it every single game and every practice.
“You really have to put your time into it to get the most out of it.”
Allen’s final game of his freshman season comes Thursday when UW faces Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.
The Sun Devils have held six of 12 opponents this season to fewer than 100 rushing yards. Among Pacific 12 teams, Utah enjoyed the most success running the ball against the Sun Devils.
The Utes averaged 5.8 yards per carry, with 208 yards on 36 attempts.
“They run the football,” Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said of UW. “They have a young back and an outstanding football player, who can run.”
Chryst has been impressed with Allen’s play and growth this season. He also sounded excited about the prospect of seeing a more experienced player in 2022.
“Anytime a guy goes through a season, you know better how to prepare for the next season,” Chryst said. “That goes for winter conditioning. What am I looking to get out of it? He hasn’t been through winter conditioning yet. But he now knows what he is preparing for.
“When he is studying the tape, it is him on there now. He can look at a run scheme vs. different fronts, pass-protection, route running.
“There are so many ways that you can (benefit). You’ve been around the track one time. (You) can better prepare for the next year.
Kicker transferring to UW
Kickoff specialist Vito Calvaruso announced via Twitter that he will transfer from Arkansas to Wisconsin next season.
Calvaruso, currently a sophomore, had 33 touchbacks on 48 kickoffs as a freshman and 63 touchbacks on 74 kickoffs this season. He did not attempt any field goals this season.