Arizona State coach Herm Edwards and his assistants will not have their full roster of players for the Las Vegas Bowl.
Tailback Rachaad White (1,006 yards, 15 touchdowns) already is preparing for the 2022 NFL draft.
Tailback DeaMonte Trayanum (402 yards, six TDs) is transferring.
Cornerbacks Jack Jones (36 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles) and Chase Lucas (34 tackles) are preparing for the draft.
In addition, center Dohnovan West is expected to miss the game because of an injury. West, 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, is in his third season as the starting center and was a second-team, all-Pacific 12 pick this season.
By contrast, Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst expects all healthy players to play in the Dec. 30 game.
That includes more than a dozen seniors, all of whom plan to land a spot in the NFL in 2022.
That list includes tight end Jake Ferguson, inside linebacker Jack Sanborn, cornerback Caesar Williams, safety Scott Nelson, and wide receivers Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis.
“I have always thought that when it comes down to it, you still are dealing with individuals and their situations,” Chryst said.
“I do think when guys really like playing and particularly like playing with the group they are with, for so many guys it is their last chance to play together. And they value that.”