Milton senior Jack Campion and Walworth Big Foot senior Gus Foster have earned spots on The Associated Press All-State boys basketball team.
Campion, a 5-foot-10 point guard, earned High Honorable Mention, meaning he received two or more votes from the statewide panel of sports journalists.
Foster, a 6-foot-3 wing, made the honorable mention list.
Campion averaged 17 points, six rebounds and two steals per game as Milton tied DeForest for the Badger East Conference regular-season title before falling to the Norskies in the league championship game.
Campion also finished seventh in the state in assists with 6.7 per game, and passed Richie Rusch as Milton’s all-time scoring leader.
He also was named a Division 2 first-team all-state player by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and a first-team all-area player by The Gazette.
Foster, a UW-Stevens Point recruit, averaged 22.6 ppg to lead the Rock Valley Conference in scoring and added 10 rebounds per game.
He continued to improve over the course of the season, along with his Chiefs. Big Foot tied for fifth in the Rock Valley standings but went on an impressive WIAA Division 3 tournament run that ended one game short of a trip to the state semifinals in Madison.
Foster, his school’s all-time scoring leader, was named a first-team all-state player in Division 3 by state coaches and was named The Gazette’s all-area player of the year.
AP first team
Menomonee Falls senior Seth Trimble watched his season end in heartbreak, but the 6-3 point guard—a North Carolina recruit—capped his season by earning the unanimous AP Player of the Year award.
He led a first team made up exclusively of Milwaukee-area players.
Trimble, also named Mr. Basketball by state coaches, averaged 26.2 points on 55.8% shooting, 7.4 rebounds, 4.2 steals, 2.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Phoenix. He led the Falls to its first-ever state tournament berth.
In a state semifinal, Trimble experienced heartbreak when he missed a pair of late bonus free throws and then watched a potential game-winning shot from just inside the top of the key roll around the rim and pop out in the last second of a 51-50 loss to Brookfield Central.
The star of the Central team that went on to earn a runner-up finish, 6-7 senior Andrew Rohde, also made the first team.
He was joined by 6-4 senior Luke Haertle of Division 3 champion Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, a preferred walk-on recruit at Wisconsin; Leon Bond, a 6-6 senior from Wauwatosa East; and Danilo Jovanovich, a 6-8 senior from Hales Corners Whitnall.
The second team included Max Weisbrod, a 6-4 senior from DeForest.
Representing the Big Eight Conference, Sun Prairie senior Ben Olson earned high honorable mention and Middleton junior Gavyn Hurley and Madison La Follette junior Arhman Lewis earned honorable mention.
Coach of the year
Manitowoc Roncalli coach Joe Garceau, who led the Jets to a second state title in five years, earned the top honor.
“When I got hired, I told my brothers I got the keys to a Cadillac,” Garceau said. “I didn’t want to see the program change that (longtime coach) Joe Rux built. It’s a continuation of what a lot of people do, not just me.”
Also nominated were Pewaukee’s David Burkemper, Randolph’s Tyler Fischer, Milwaukee St. Thomas More’s John Hoch, Neenah’s Lee Rabas, Waukesha South’s Bo Richter and Brookfield Central’s Dan Wandrey.