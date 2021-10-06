GREEN BAY
Cornerback Jaire Alexander isn’t in need of surgery to repair his right shoulder at this time, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday.
But Alexander probably will not play Sunday at Cincinnati, and LaFleur would not reveal how long he might be out.
Asked about the possibility of Alexander needing surgery, LaFleur said, “We’re going to try to avoid it at all costs,” adding that surgery likely would end Alexander’s season.
According to a source, the specialists wanted to wait until mid- to late week before making a decision how to treat Alexander. The Packers still are waiting to hear back from all the specialists before moving forward with a recovery plan.
There is some hope that the injury could be short-term and that Alexander could play with a brace, but the Packers don’t yet know if that’s possible. Even if he avoids surgery, Alexander could still be out for multiple weeks.
The fourth-year pro injured the acromioclavicular (AC) joint in his shoulder while making a diving tackle of Pittsburgh Steelers running Najee Harris on Sunday. He was unable to return to the game.
After undergoing tests Monday, the Packers sent the results to several specialists to get their opinion on the best course of action.
Three possible approaches emerged, according to a source:
- Have him wear a brace that would restrict the movement in his shoulder but would allow him to play.
- Rest the shoulder and see if it heals quickly enough that he would be able to return to action sometime this season.
- Operate on it, likely ending his season.
Alexander, a Pro Bowl selection in 2020, offers defensive coordinator Joe Barry a lot of leeway in designing game plans each week because if he needs someone to play man-to-man coverage on one side of the field or needs a safety to help out elsewhere, he can count on Alexander to cover his man.
The Packers have been without starting corner Kevin King (concussion) each of the past two weeks, although he returned to practice Wednesday. In his place, rookie first-round pick Eric Stokes has been a pleasant surprise and likely will remain a starter regardless of how the rest of the secondary shakes out.
If King returns, he could play on one side and Stokes the other with Chandon Sullivan in the slot. The Packers had moved King to the slot, feeling Stokes was the better player outside, but they might not have a choice but to play King outside.
On Wednesday, the Packers signed cornerback Rasul Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad. A third-round pick by Philadelphia in 2017 out of West Virginia, Douglas (6-2, 209) played three years for the Eagles (2017-19) and one season for the Carolina Panthers (2020), appearing in 60 games with 29 starts.
It’s possible he could contribute right away, but because he’s coming to a new system, he probably would only be able to play in a specific package and not every down.
“He’s played a lot of games in this league,” LaFleur said. “He’s a big, physical corner, really tough. He certainly looks the part and it was good to see him out there (at practice) today.”
Making the Alexander loss even tougher is this week’s opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, who have a deep collection of receivers including rookie speedster Ja’Marr Chase, veteran Tyler Boyd and second-year pro Tee Higgins. Quarterback Joe Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, is healthy after missing most of last year with a knee injury and has a 113.8 passer rating.
Gilmore goes elsewhere
One player who won’t be helping the Packers out is cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
The New England Patriots first told the 2019 defensive player of the year they were going to cut him because the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement on a contract extension, but they wound up trading him to the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round pick. Gilmore has a home in Charlotte and that might have been a consideration in the deal.
Gilmore has been on the physically unable to perform list with a hip injury and would not have been eligible to play for the next two games.
Packers near Smith deal
Jaylon Smith, a 2019 Pro Bowl selection at inside linebacker, was in negotiations Wednesday to finalize a deal with the Packers. The earliest the Packers could sign him would be Thursday morning and so far, there has been no announcement from the team or the player that a deal is complete.
The signing wouldn’t cost the Packers much because his $7.2 million base salary is guaranteed and will be paid by the Dallas Cowboys. It will be offset by whatever money Smith receives from another team—which isn’t expected to be much more than the $990,000 minimum for a player of Smith’s experience.