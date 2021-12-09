Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is The Associated Press college football player of the year, giving the Crimson Tide its second consecutive winner.
Young received 42 of 53 first-place votes from AP Top 25 voters and totaled 137 points to win the AP Player of the Year honor, easily finishing ahead of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (four first-place votes, 67 points).
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett was third, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was fourth and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was fifth.
Young, Huchinson, Pickett and Stroud are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy, which will be presented Saturday in New York.
A sophomore and first-year starter, Young passed for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns, leading the top-ranked Tide to the Southeastern Conference championship and the No. 1 seeding in the College Football Playoff. The Tide will face No. 4 Cincinnati on Dec. 31 in the Cotton Bowl.
“Settling in and getting to play in different environments, getting to be put in situations, naturally, makes you more comfortable as leaders,” Young told AP. “It’s always about what you do in offseason, how you carry yourself, but any time you’re able to produce in big moments and you’re able to demonstrate a lot, that’s always a big part, as well. Because leadership is a lot about action.”
Young capped his season with an SEC championship-game record 421 yards passing against Georgia last week.
ASSOCIATED PRESS2021 COLLEGE FOOTBALLPLAYER OF THE YEAR VOTING(No. 1 votes in parentheses)Bryce Young, QB, Alabama, 137 points (42); Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan, 67 (4); Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt, 41 (2); Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama, 32 (4); C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State, 17 (1); Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State, 13; Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia, 8; Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi, 2; Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati, 1.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL AWARDS
Disney Spirit Award—Tre Tipton, Pitt.
Wuerffel Trophy (for community service)—Isaiah Sanders, Stanford.
Biletnikoff Award (top receiver)—Jordan Addison, Pitt.
Butkus Award (top linebacker)—Nakobe Dean, Georgia.
Mackey Award (top tight end)—Trey McBride, Colorado State.
Rimington Award (top center)—Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa.
Lombardi Award (best lineman)—Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan.